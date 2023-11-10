Tyler Bertuzzi will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Prop bets for Bertuzzi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 15:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Bertuzzi has a goal in three of 13 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bertuzzi has a point in four games this year through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Bertuzzi has had an assist in one of 13 games this season.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 2 4 Points 3 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

