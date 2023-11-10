Should you bet on Tyler Toffoli to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

Toffoli has scored in five of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has scored two goals on two shots.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Toffoli's shooting percentage is 18.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

