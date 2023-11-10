Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals face off on Friday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Toffoli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli's plus-minus this season, in 17:01 per game on the ice, is -5.

Toffoli has scored a goal in a game five times this year over 12 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Toffoli has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 12 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Toffoli goes over his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Toffoli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 3 13 Points 4 8 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

