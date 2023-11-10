Can we anticipate Tyson Foerster scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

  • Foerster is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Foerster has picked up one assist on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:47 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:07 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

