Can we anticipate Tyson Foerster scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

Foerster is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Foerster has picked up one assist on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:47 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:07 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

