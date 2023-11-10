The Philadelphia Flyers, Tyson Foerster included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Foerster available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Tyson Foerster vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster has averaged 13:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Through 12 games this year, Foerster has yet to score a goal.

Foerster has recorded a point twice this season in 12 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Foerster has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Foerster's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 1 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

