The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Jost find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jost stats and insights

  • Jost has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Jost has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 6-4
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:37 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 5-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 4-3
10/17/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:24 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.