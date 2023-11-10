The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Jost find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

Jost has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 6-4 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:37 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 5-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:24 Home W 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

