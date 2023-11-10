How to Watch UCLA vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- San Diego State vs BYU (TBA ET | January 1)
- Arizona vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
- Rider vs Marquette (TBA ET | January 1)
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Leopards allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games UCLA shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Leopards ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bruins finished 147th.
- Last year, the Bruins scored 8.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Leopards allowed (65.6).
- UCLA went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lafayette Stats Insights
- The Leopards shot 40.8% from the field, equal to what the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
- Lafayette went 7-8 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 60th.
- The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins gave up.
- Lafayette went 9-18 last season when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison
- UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
- The Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.4 in away games.
- At home, UCLA made 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).
Lafayette Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Lafayette averaged 1.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (63.0).
- At home, the Leopards gave up 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 67.4.
- Beyond the arc, Lafayette sunk more treys away (9.0 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (30.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 75-44
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|LIU
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Lafayette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 81-60
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Wilkes
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.