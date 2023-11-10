The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

  • The Bruins made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Leopards allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • In games UCLA shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
  • The Leopards ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bruins finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Bruins scored 8.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Leopards allowed (65.6).
  • UCLA went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Stats Insights

  • The Leopards shot 40.8% from the field, equal to what the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
  • Lafayette went 7-8 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 60th.
  • The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins gave up.
  • Lafayette went 9-18 last season when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison

  • UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
  • The Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.4 in away games.
  • At home, UCLA made 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Lafayette averaged 1.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (63.0).
  • At home, the Leopards gave up 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 67.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Lafayette sunk more treys away (9.0 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 75-44 Pauley Pavilion
11/10/2023 Lafayette - Pauley Pavilion
11/15/2023 LIU - Pauley Pavilion
11/20/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 81-60 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/10/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 Wilkes - Kirby Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.