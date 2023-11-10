The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Leopards allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games UCLA shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Leopards ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bruins finished 147th.

Last year, the Bruins scored 8.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Leopards allowed (65.6).

UCLA went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Stats Insights

The Leopards shot 40.8% from the field, equal to what the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

Lafayette went 7-8 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 60th.

The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins gave up.

Lafayette went 9-18 last season when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison

UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.

The Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.4 in away games.

At home, UCLA made 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Lafayette averaged 1.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (63.0).

At home, the Leopards gave up 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 67.4.

Beyond the arc, Lafayette sunk more treys away (9.0 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 75-44 Pauley Pavilion 11/10/2023 Lafayette - Pauley Pavilion 11/15/2023 LIU - Pauley Pavilion 11/20/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule