The UCLA Bruins (1-0) take on the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Lafayette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Betting Trends (2022-23)

UCLA covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 18 Bruins games last season went over the point total.

Lafayette covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

Last year, 17 of the Leopards' games hit the over.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks rate UCLA considerably higher (14th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (163rd).

UCLA's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

