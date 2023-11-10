UCLA vs. Lafayette: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The UCLA Bruins (1-0) take on the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Lafayette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Lafayette Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-24.5)
|128.5
|-10000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-24.5)
|127.5
|-10000
|+3000
UCLA vs. Lafayette Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UCLA covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 18 Bruins games last season went over the point total.
- Lafayette covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last year, 17 of the Leopards' games hit the over.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Sportsbooks rate UCLA considerably higher (14th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (163rd).
- UCLA's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
