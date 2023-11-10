Friday's contest features the UCLA Bruins (1-0) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) clashing at Pauley Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-54 win for heavily favored UCLA according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 76, Lafayette 54

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-21.0)

UCLA (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 130.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA Performance Insights

UCLA was 119th in the nation in points scored (74.1 per game) and seventh-best in points conceded (60.7) last season.

The Bruins grabbed 32.2 rebounds per game and conceded 29.4 boards last year, ranking 147th and 71st, respectively, in the nation.

UCLA was 81st in the country in assists (14.4 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Bruins were 310th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.1) last season. They were 138th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.1% from downtown last year, UCLA was 82nd and 40th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Bruins attempted 29% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 71% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22% of the Bruins' baskets were 3-pointers, and 78% were 2-pointers.

Lafayette Performance Insights

While Lafayette ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in points per game last year with 62.4 (seventh-worst), it ranked 50th in college basketball with 65.6 points allowed per contest.

The Leopards averaged 29.6 rebounds per game (298th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.5 rebounds per contest (275th-ranked).

Last season Lafayette ranked 29th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.5 per game.

With 10.7 turnovers per game, the Leopards were 61st in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

Last season the Leopards made 8.8 treys per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.7% (259th-ranked) from downtown.

Lafayette surrendered 7.6 threes per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Lafayette took 51.6% two-pointers (accounting for 61.1% of the team's baskets) and 48.4% threes (38.9%).

