The UCLA Bruins (1-0) meet the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Top Players (2022-23)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jaylen Clark: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK David Singleton: 9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 7th 60.7 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.6 298th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 310th 6.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 81st 14.4 Assists 15.5 29th 9th 9.2 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.