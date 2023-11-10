UCLA vs. Lafayette November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The UCLA Bruins (1-0) meet the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UCLA (-24.5)
- Total: 128.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylen Clark: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- David Singleton: 9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)
- CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UCLA vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|7th
|60.7
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|289th
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|9th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
