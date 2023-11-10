The UCLA Bruins (1-0) meet the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Game Information

UCLA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylen Clark: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • David Singleton: 9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

  • CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCLA vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 62.4 352nd
7th 60.7 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.6 298th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th
310th 6.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
81st 14.4 Assists 15.5 29th
9th 9.2 Turnovers 10.7 61st

