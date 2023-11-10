The UCLA Bruins (1-0) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) play at Pauley Pavilion on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no set line.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats

The Bruins were 17-17-0 against the spread last season.

Lafayette compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 74.1 136.5 60.7 126.3 137.4 Lafayette 62.4 136.5 65.6 126.3 130.0

Additional UCLA vs Lafayette Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bruins recorded 74.1 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 65.6 the Leopards allowed.

When UCLA scored more than 65.6 points last season, it went 14-8 against the spread and 22-2 overall.

The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins allowed.

Lafayette went 10-7 against the spread and 7-11 overall when it scored more than 60.7 points last season.

UCLA vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 17-17-0 18-16-0 Lafayette 16-15-0 17-14-0

UCLA vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA Lafayette 17-0 Home Record 5-7 9-2 Away Record 5-16 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

