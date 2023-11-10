The Utah Utes (1-0) battle the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah Stats Insights

The Utes shot 42.7% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

In games Utah shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.

The Utes were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 117th.

Last year, the Utes recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Highlanders allowed (69.2).

Utah had a 12-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.2 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot 44.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.8% the Utes' opponents shot last season.

Last season, UC Riverside had a 20-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.8% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Utes finished 109th.

The Highlanders' 72.4 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 63.8 the Utes allowed to opponents.

When UC Riverside gave up fewer than 68.7 points last season, it went 13-3.

Utah Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Utah played better in home games last year, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game in road games.

Defensively the Utes were better in home games last season, surrendering 62.8 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.

At home, Utah made 1.0 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than in away games (6.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in away games (30.6%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

UC Riverside scored 75.7 points per game at home last season, and 69.1 away.

In 2022-23, the Highlanders gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (72.3).

At home, UC Riverside drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 1.9 more than it averaged away (7.3). UC Riverside's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (33.5%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Eastern Washington W 101-66 Jon M. Huntsman Center 11/10/2023 UC Riverside - Jon M. Huntsman Center 11/16/2023 Wake Forest - TD Arena 11/27/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule