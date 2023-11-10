How to Watch Utah vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (1-0) battle the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Rider vs Marquette (TBA ET | January 1)
- San Diego State vs BYU (TBA ET | January 1)
- Arizona vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
Utah Stats Insights
- The Utes shot 42.7% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- In games Utah shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.
- The Utes were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 117th.
- Last year, the Utes recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Highlanders allowed (69.2).
- Utah had a 12-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- The Highlanders shot 44.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.8% the Utes' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, UC Riverside had a 20-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.8% from the field.
- The Highlanders were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Utes finished 109th.
- The Highlanders' 72.4 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 63.8 the Utes allowed to opponents.
- When UC Riverside gave up fewer than 68.7 points last season, it went 13-3.
Utah Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Utah played better in home games last year, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Utes were better in home games last season, surrendering 62.8 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
- At home, Utah made 1.0 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than in away games (6.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in away games (30.6%).
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison
- UC Riverside scored 75.7 points per game at home last season, and 69.1 away.
- In 2022-23, the Highlanders gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (72.3).
- At home, UC Riverside drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 1.9 more than it averaged away (7.3). UC Riverside's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 101-66
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/16/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|TD Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UC Merced
|W 76-69
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/17/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.