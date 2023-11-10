The Utah Utes (1-0) battle the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Utah Stats Insights

  • The Utes shot 42.7% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
  • In games Utah shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.
  • The Utes were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 117th.
  • Last year, the Utes recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Highlanders allowed (69.2).
  • Utah had a 12-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.2 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders shot 44.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.8% the Utes' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, UC Riverside had a 20-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.8% from the field.
  • The Highlanders were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Utes finished 109th.
  • The Highlanders' 72.4 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 63.8 the Utes allowed to opponents.
  • When UC Riverside gave up fewer than 68.7 points last season, it went 13-3.

Utah Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Utah played better in home games last year, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Utes were better in home games last season, surrendering 62.8 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
  • At home, Utah made 1.0 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than in away games (6.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in away games (30.6%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Riverside scored 75.7 points per game at home last season, and 69.1 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Highlanders gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (72.3).
  • At home, UC Riverside drained 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 1.9 more than it averaged away (7.3). UC Riverside's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (33.5%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Washington W 101-66 Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/10/2023 UC Riverside - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/16/2023 Wake Forest - TD Arena
11/27/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UC Merced W 76-69 UCR Student Recreation Center
11/10/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/12/2023 @ Portland - Chiles Center
11/17/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

