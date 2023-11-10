The Utah Utes (1-0) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. UC Riverside matchup in this article.

Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-16.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah (-17.5) 140.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)

Utah compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Utes games.

UC Riverside won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Highlanders and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

Utah Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Utah is 75th in the country. It is way below that, 124th, according to computer rankings.

Utah has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

UC Riverside Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UC Riverside has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

