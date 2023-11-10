Friday's contest between the Utah Utes (1-0) and UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) squaring off at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Utah vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 73, UC Riverside 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-9.6)

Utah (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Utah Performance Insights

Utah put up 68.7 points per game and gave up 63.8 last year, making them 255th in the country offensively and 32nd defensively.

On the boards, the Utes were 16th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.8 per game) last year. They were 170th in rebounds conceded (31.0 per game).

Utah was 88th in the country in assists (14.3 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Utes were 192nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.3) last year. They were 227th in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

Utah was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 18th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.2%) last year.

Utah took 62.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.7% of Utah's buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.3% were 3-pointers.

UC Riverside Performance Insights

With 72.4 points per game on offense, UC Riverside ranked 160th in the nation last season. Defensively, it allowed 69.2 points per contest, which ranked 149th in college basketball.

The Highlanders ranked 117th in the country with 32.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 34th with 28.4 rebounds allowed per game.

UC Riverside ranked 169th in the nation with 13.1 assists per contest.

Last year the Highlanders committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Highlanders drained 8.4 three-pointers per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 36.2% three-point percentage (69th-ranked).

UC Riverside ranked top-25 last year in three-pointers allowed, ninth-best in college basketball with 5.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 160th with a 33.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by UC Riverside last year, 61.7% of them were two-pointers (68.7% of the team's made baskets) and 38.3% were three-pointers (31.3%).

