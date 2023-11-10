The Utah Utes (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Utah vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 72.4 160th 32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 69.2 149th 16th 35.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.4 66th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.1 169th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

