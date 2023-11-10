The Utah Utes (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

  • Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
  • Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

  • Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank
255th 68.7 Points Scored 72.4 160th
32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 69.2 149th
16th 35.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.4 66th
88th 14.3 Assists 13.1 169th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.