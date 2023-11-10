Utah vs. UC Riverside November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Utah Utes (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Utah (-16.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)
- Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Utah vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|32nd
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|149th
|16th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
