The Utah Utes (1-0) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs UC Riverside Betting Records & Stats

The Utes had 15 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

UC Riverside won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Utah vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 68.7 141.1 63.8 133 135.5 UC Riverside 72.4 141.1 69.2 133 135.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Utah vs UC Riverside Insights & Trends

Last year, the Utes averaged only 0.5 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).

When Utah put up more than 69.2 points last season, it went 11-2 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Highlanders' 72.4 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 63.8 the Utes gave up.

When it scored more than 63.8 points last season, UC Riverside went 14-8 against the spread and 20-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 15-14-0 9-20-0 UC Riverside 16-14-0 17-13-0

Utah vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah UC Riverside 12-6 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 9-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.