The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Olofsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1
10/14/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 3-2
10/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

