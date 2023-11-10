The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eklund available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

William Eklund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:48 on the ice per game.

Eklund has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in four of 13 games this season, Eklund has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Eklund has had an assist twice this year in 13 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Eklund goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 1 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

