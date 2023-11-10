In the upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on William Lagesson to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Lagesson has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

