In the upcoming matchup versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on William Nylander to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In six of 13 games this season, Nylander has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Nylander has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

Nylander's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:20 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:16 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:45 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:16 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:41 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 22:16 Away W 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 3-1

Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

