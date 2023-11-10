William Nylander will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames play on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Nylander interest you? Our stats and information can help.

William Nylander vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:30 on the ice per game.

Nylander has scored a goal in six of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nylander has recorded a point in all 13 games he's played this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Nylander has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Nylander goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Nylander Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 2 18 Points 6 7 Goals 2 11 Assists 4

