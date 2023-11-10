William Nylander Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Flames - November 10
William Nylander will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames play on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Nylander interest you? Our stats and information can help.
William Nylander vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info
|Maple Leafs vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Flames Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Flames Player Props
Nylander Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:30 on the ice per game.
- Nylander has scored a goal in six of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Nylander has recorded a point in all 13 games he's played this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Nylander has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 13 games played.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Nylander goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.
Nylander Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|13
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|6
|7
|Goals
|2
|11
|Assists
|4
