How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) square off against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Peacock
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers had given up to their opponents (37.3%).
- Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 37.3% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 11th.
- The Badgers' 65.3 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- Wisconsin went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Wisconsin scored 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).
- The Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.
- Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
