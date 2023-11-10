The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) square off against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Peacock

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers had given up to their opponents (37.3%).

Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 37.3% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 11th.

The Badgers' 65.3 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.

Wisconsin went 15-8 last season when it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Wisconsin scored 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).

The Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.

Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule