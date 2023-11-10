The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wisconsin compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Badgers had an ATS record of 7-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.

Tennessee put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

The Volunteers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times last season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 While our computer ranking puts Wisconsin 106th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 48th.

Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.