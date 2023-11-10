The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) will play the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Information

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

  • Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank
195th 70.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th
3rd 57.9 Points Allowed 63.6 30th
23rd 35.4 Rebounds 29.5 302nd
11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th
9th 16.7 Assists 11.6 300th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 8 1st

