The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) host the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Kohl Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Tennessee (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% more often than Wisconsin (13-16-0) last year.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 65.3 136.1 63.6 121.5 129.6 Tennessee 70.8 136.1 57.9 121.5 133.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Last year, the Badgers averaged 7.4 more points per game (65.3) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).

Wisconsin went 12-10 against the spread and 15-8 overall last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0 Tennessee 17-17-0 14-20-0

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Tennessee 11-6 Home Record 14-2 6-6 Away Record 4-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.