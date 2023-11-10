Wisconsin vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) host the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Kohl Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats
- Wisconsin covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- Tennessee (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% more often than Wisconsin (13-16-0) last year.
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wisconsin
|65.3
|136.1
|63.6
|121.5
|129.6
|Tennessee
|70.8
|136.1
|57.9
|121.5
|133.3
Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Badgers averaged 7.4 more points per game (65.3) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).
- Wisconsin went 12-10 against the spread and 15-8 overall last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|Tennessee
|17-17-0
|14-20-0
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wisconsin
|Tennessee
|11-6
|Home Record
|14-2
|6-6
|Away Record
|4-6
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
