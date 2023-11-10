The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Sharangovich light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

Sharangovich averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 47 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

