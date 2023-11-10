Will Zemgus Girgensons Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zemgus Girgensons a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Girgensons stats and insights
- Girgensons has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Girgensons has no points on the power play.
- Girgensons' shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Girgensons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
