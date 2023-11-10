For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zemgus Girgensons a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

Girgensons has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Girgensons has no points on the power play.

Girgensons' shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Girgensons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:21 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:09 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:05 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

