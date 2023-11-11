For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is A.J. Greer a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Senators?

Greer stats and insights

Greer has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 43 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 9:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:41 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 7:01 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:09 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 8:13 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 3-0 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:32 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:13 Away L 3-2 SO

Flames vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

