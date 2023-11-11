Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 11?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is A.J. Greer a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Greer stats and insights
- Greer has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are allowing 43 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Greer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|9:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|5:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|7:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|8:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Flames vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
