Can we anticipate Adam Pelech scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pelech stats and insights

Pelech is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).

Pelech has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

