For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Ruzicka a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

Ruzicka has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ruzicka's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 43 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-2 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 15:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-2 10/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:52 Home W 5-3

Flames vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

