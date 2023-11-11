On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Alex Tuch going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

  • Tuch has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:50 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

