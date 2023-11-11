Will Alexander Romanov score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

Romanov is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Romanov has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

