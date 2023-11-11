Should you bet on Anders Lee to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lee stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Lee scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Lee has zero points on the power play.

Lee's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.