The New York Islanders, including Anders Lee, are in action Saturday versus the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Lee in the Islanders-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Anders Lee vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Lee has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of 12 games this season, Lee has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Lee has had an assist in one of 12 games this year.

Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Lee has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 5 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

