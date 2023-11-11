Andrew Landry will compete at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Landry at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Landry Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Andrew Landry Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Landry has scored better than par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Landry has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Landry's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Landry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 57 -3 282 0 10 0 0 $194,315

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Landry will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,272 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.5 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was poor, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Landry was better than only 7% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Landry fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Landry did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Landry did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship. The field average was 7.1.

In that most recent competition, Landry's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Landry finished the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Landry had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.