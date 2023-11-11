Annie Park will play at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. The par-70 course spans 6,353 yards and the purse available is $3,250,000.00.

Looking to wager on Park at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Park Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Annie Park Insights

Park has finished better than par four times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Park has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Park has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Park has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 45 E 275 0 7 0 0 $94,355

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Park finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Park has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,516 yards, 163 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Park's Last Time Out

Park was good on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which placed her in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Park shot better than 58% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Park recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Park had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.7).

Park's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last outing, Park's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Park finished The Ascendant LPGA carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Park finished without one.

