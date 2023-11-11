Arjun Atwal will compete at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at the par-71, 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Atwal at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Atwal Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Arjun Atwal Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Atwal has scored under par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Atwal has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Atwal has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 0 0 0 0 $0

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Atwal has had an average finish of 54th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 41st-place.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

The most recent time Atwal played this event was in 2022, and he finished 49th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 181 yards longer than the 6,828-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 532 yards shorter than the average course Atwal has played in the past year (7,360).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Atwal's Last Time Out

Atwal finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Atwal was better than only 1% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Atwal carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Atwal recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Atwal's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

At that last tournament, Atwal's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Atwal ended the Fortinet Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Atwal recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

