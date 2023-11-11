After the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Austin Cook is in 29th place at -11.

Looking to wager on Austin Cook at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Cook Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Austin Cook Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Cook has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Cook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Cook has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -8 271 0 9 0 1 $398,542

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Cook has had an average finishing position of 37th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Cook finished 44th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,001.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 483 yards shorter than the average course Cook has played in the past year (7,311).

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Cook was better than 61% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Cook carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cook had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Cook carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that last competition, Cook's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.0).

Cook finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Cook finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Cook's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

