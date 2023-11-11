Will Auston Matthews score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in six of 14 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

He has a 21.0% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 3 2 1 20:28 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 18:53 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:37 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:50 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:51 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:34 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

