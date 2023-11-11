Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 11?
Will Auston Matthews score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- Matthews has scored in six of 14 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 21.0% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Matthews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:03
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|3
|2
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|3
|3
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:37
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|25:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
