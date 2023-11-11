Auston Matthews will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks play on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Matthews in the Maple Leafs-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Auston Matthews vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Matthews has averaged 21:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In six of 14 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in nine games this season (out of 14), including multiple points six times.

In six of 14 games this year, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Matthews has an implied probability of 37.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 19 Points 1 13 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

