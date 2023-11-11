Ben Crane is part of the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to bet on Crane at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Crane Odds to Win: +50000

Ben Crane Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Crane has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Crane has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Crane has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Crane has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 61 -1 287 0 3 0 0 $35,842

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Crane's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 45th.

Crane made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Crane finished 49th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Crane has played in the past year has been 542 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Crane's Last Time Out

Crane shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 20 holes.

Crane was better than only 12% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Crane failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Crane recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Crane's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Crane's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at four).

Crane finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, five.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Crane finished without one.

