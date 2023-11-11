As we enter the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Ben Martin is in 18th place at -12.

Looking to place a wager on Ben Martin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Martin Odds to Win: +50000

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Martin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Martin has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -7 273 0 15 1 3 $1.3M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Martin's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 39th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Martin finished 49th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,001.

Courses that Martin has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,265 yards, 437 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.90).

Martin shot better than just 14% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Martin did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Martin did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Martin had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last tournament, Martin carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, same as the field average.

Martin ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Martin's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

