Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 11?
In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Blake Coleman to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- Coleman has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Coleman has zero points on the power play.
- Coleman averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 43 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|15:51
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-3
Flames vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
