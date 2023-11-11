Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 11?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Horvat stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Horvat has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
