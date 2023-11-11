Bo Horvat will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Islanders face the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Bo Horvat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:57 on the ice per game.

Horvat has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of 11 games this season, Horvat has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Horvat has an assist in four of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Horvat goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 6 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.