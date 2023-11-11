Bo Van Pelt will take to the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11, looking to conquer the par-71, 6,828-yard course with $6,500,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Van Pelt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Van Pelt Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Bo Van Pelt Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Van Pelt has finished under par five times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Van Pelt has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Van Pelt has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Van Pelt has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 44 -9 279 0 1 0 0 $11,172

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Van Pelt finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to this tournament.

Van Pelt missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Van Pelt has played in the past year (7,376 yards) is 548 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Van Pelt's Last Time Out

Van Pelt was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was poor, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Van Pelt was better than 65% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Van Pelt fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Van Pelt carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Van Pelt recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

In that last outing, Van Pelt had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Van Pelt finished the Barbasol Championship carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Van Pelt finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.