Should you wager on Bobby Brink to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

  • Brink has scored in two of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
  • On the power play, Brink has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 17:20 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 17:46 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:07 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

