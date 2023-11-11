Brent Grant is part of the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Grant at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Grant Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brent Grant Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Grant has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Grant has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Grant's average finish has been 37th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Grant has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -7 279 0 10 0 1 $400,793

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Grant played this event was in 2022, and he finished 35th.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,828 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Grant has played in the past year (7,340 yards) is 512 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

Grant shot better than 61% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Grant fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Grant had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Grant carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Grant's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Grant finished the World Wide Technology Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Grant finished without one.

