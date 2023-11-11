Will Brett Kulak Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 11?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brett Kulak a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulak stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- Kulak has zero points on the power play.
- Kulak's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 47 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
