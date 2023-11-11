Brian Davis will play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Davis Odds to Win: +100000

Brian Davis Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished below par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Davis has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Davis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 0 0 0 0 $0

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Davis played this event was in 2019, and he failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 181 yards longer than the 6,828-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 665 yards shorter than the average course Davis has played in the past year (7,493).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship ranked in the 16th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Davis was better than 65% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Davis recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Davis carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Davis failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship. The field average was 5.2.

At that most recent competition, Davis' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Davis finished the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 6.2.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

